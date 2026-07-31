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The limited-edition items featuring Molly’s signature pout and oversized head will be available from Aug 3, 10am, across local Starbucks outlets and the Starbucks online store.

SINGAPORE – Fans of Pop Mart’s iconic Molly character now have a new reason to celebrate.

Starbucks and Pop Mart are teaming up to launch an Asia-Pacific exclusive collaboration in honour of the beloved art toy’s 20th anniversary .

The limited-edition merchandise collection features a range of adorable drinkware and lifestyle accessories showcasing Molly – known for her signature pout, oversized head and lake-blue eyes.

Highlights from the drop include a Tumbler with Strap and a Bearista Glass Cup, both retailing for $59.90, a Foldable Umbrella priced at $45.90, as well as a Ceramic Mug with Saucer for $35.90.

The highly anticipated collection will be launched on Aug 3, 10am, across local Starbucks outlets and the Starbucks online store. Fans can also find them on LazMall and ShopeeMall from noon .

Purchases are strictly capped at two pieces each item a person.

The collection will be available at most Starbucks outlets islandwide, except at 78 Shenton Way, Active Garden, Bird Paradise, Cintech IV, Micron, NUS Wet Science Building, One George, Plaza 8 and Singapore Management University.

To complete the Molly experience, Starbucks will also be introducing a Strawberry & Cream Frappuccino inspired by the character’s colourful spirit. The Singapore-exclusive is served in a Grande Molly cup and will also be available from Aug 3.

Molly was first created in 2006 by Hong Kong artist Kenny Wong. Over the years, she became Pop Mart’s top-selling icon and is widely credited with popularising the modern blind box craze.