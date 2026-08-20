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Starbucks’ new Mofusand collaboration collection to be released on Aug 25

The collection will be available in physical stores, on Starbucks’ online store, LazMall and ShopeeMall.

SINGAPORE – Starbucks Singapore will release a new collaboration collection with Mofusand on Aug 25.

Back by popular demand, the new collection features the Japanese brand’s signature ginger and grey cats reimagined with Starbucks elements, the beverage chain said in a statement on Aug 20.

Fans can buy the feline-themed goods at physical stores, on the Starbucks online store from 10am, and on e-retail platforms LazMall and ShopeeMall from 12pm.

The latest collection includes new additions such as wristlet pouches and blind box keychains.

Also available are plush keychains, a ceramic mug, a stainless-steel tumbler and a water bottle.

Each customer can purchase up to two pieces of each item, Starbucks said.

Each customer can purchase two pieces of each item, Starbucks said in a statement on Aug 20.

An exclusive online bundle will be available for Starbucks Rewards members from Aug 21. The bundle, priced at $44.90, includes a limited-edition Mofusand Glass Cold Cup and drink vouchers.

Those who spend at least $25 on delivery from Starbucks Delivers, GrabFood or FoodPanda will receive a free Mofusand reusable cup bag, while stocks last. The minimum spend excludes delivery fees and other discounts.

Starbucks previously released two collaboration collections with Mofusand, a popular brand featuring cat designs created by Japanese illustrator Juno.

Merchandise from both collections, released in August 2025, sold out quickly after launch.