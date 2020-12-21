The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2020: Standout Singaporeans

These nominees for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year made their mark in such diverse fields as social services, healthcare and gaming

(From left) Bettr Barista founder Pamela Chng and Secretlab co-founders Alaric Choo and Ian Ang.
(From left) Bettr Barista founder Pamela Chng and Secretlab co-founders Alaric Choo and Ian Ang.PHOTOS: ALPHONSUS CHERN, SAMUEL RUBY
  • Published
    Dec 21, 2020, 5:00 am SGT

A social enterprise founder who helps vulnerable women and youth at risk, a duo whose entrepreneurship in developing gaming chairs has put Singapore on the map, as well as front-liners devoted to combating the Covid-19 pandemic are the latest batch of nominees for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award, presented by investment bank UBS Singapore.

Five other nominees have been announced so far - retired factory worker Lim Ee Chin, 81, who helped put out a fire in her neighbour's flat; social entrepreneur Cai Yinzhou, 30, who highlighted the concerns of migrant workers and helped them; retired cleaner Zulkifli Atnawi, 60, and the Project Hills initiative founded by his four children which helps rental flat residents; former offender Anil David, 52, who set up a call centre to give others like him a second chance; and twin brothers Marcus and Joe Wee, 36, who set up a boutique PC builder company that has expanded overseas.

Other partners of the award include Singapore Airlines and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels.

