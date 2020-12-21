The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2020: Standout Singaporeans

A social enterprise founder who helps vulnerable women and youth at risk, a duo whose entrepreneurship in developing gaming chairs has put Singapore on the map, as well as front-liners devoted to combating the Covid-19 pandemic are the latest batch of nominees for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award, presented by investment bank UBS Singapore.

Five other nominees have been announced so far - retired factory worker Lim Ee Chin, 81, who helped put out a fire in her neighbour's flat; social entrepreneur Cai Yinzhou, 30, who highlighted the concerns of migrant workers and helped them; retired cleaner Zulkifli Atnawi, 60, and the Project Hills initiative founded by his four children which helps rental flat residents; former offender Anil David, 52, who set up a call centre to give others like him a second chance; and twin brothers Marcus and Joe Wee, 36, who set up a boutique PC builder company that has expanded overseas.

Other partners of the award include Singapore Airlines and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels.