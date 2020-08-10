NATIONAL DAY PARADE 2020: A NATION'S STRENGTH

Standing masked but not muted

Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG fighter jets flying in formation in an aerial display near Sengkang General Hospital. This year saw a greater emphasis on celebrations in the heartland. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The marching contingents during the ceremonial parade - often seen as the heart of National Day Parade celebrations - at the Padang yesterday morning. Instead of the usual 38 contingents, there were just four this year. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic head nurse Nirmala Nair, 63, was one of 16 front-line and essential workers who received the salute from the marching contingents at the Padang yesterday. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong taking a wefie with front-line workers at the more socially distanced parade which saw just 150 people watching at the Padang. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
The marching contingent from the Republic of Singapore Navy standing at attention during the 21-gun presidential salute. For the first time in the country's history, it was fired on the Padang. This was made possible by the greatly reduced marching contingents, which left enough space on the field for the four howitzer guns, which eject significant debris when fired. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Spectators with their cameras whipped out as they watched the state flag being flown by a Republic of Singapore Air Force Chinook helicopter from the 1-Altitude rooftop bar. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
The country struck a tone of defiance in the face of the coronavirus outbreak as it turned 55 yesterday.

The Padang, long the site of memorable National Day Parade (NDP) celebrations, played a distinctly different role this year. When Third Sergeant Lim Yu Jie raised the flag on the historic field at 10.33am, it kick-started celebrations across the island that lasted into the night.

The ceremonial parade - often seen as the heart of NDP celebrations - took place in the morning this year and was scaled down due to Covid-19, with just 150 people watching and four marching contingents instead of 38.

But, a greater emphasis on celebrations in the heartland and a more socially distanced parade did not mean a lack of gravitas.

New spectacles gave an extra oomph to this year's celebrations and struck the "simple but dignified" chord that the NDP organising committee had hoped for.

While retaining the usual state flag fly-past in conjunction with the singing of the National Anthem, as well as the guard-of-honour inspection by President Halimah Yacob, the parade added new features to showcase the country's resilience amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

For the first time in Singapore's history, the 21-gun presidential salute was fired on the Padang.

Because of the greatly reduced marching contingents - just 200 members from the Singapore Armed Forces and the Singapore Police Force - those marching occupied less than a third of the field, leaving a wide space free.

This allowed the four howitzer guns - which eject significant debris when fired - to be rolled onto the field, bolstering the proceedings with their sound and fury.

More importantly, the contingents paid a special tribute to front-line and essential workers who have kept Singapore afloat amid the outbreak, putting the parade in its necessary context.

At 10.44am, at the direction of the parade commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Nicholas Ong, parade participants performed a special salute, holding out their weapons in silent acknowledgement of what these workers have risked.

For some participants, like Military Expert 2 Muhammad Khairunnizam Amran, whose wife is a nurse at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, it was a personal moment.

HONOURED AND GRATEFUL

My daughter knows that when I come home from work, she can't hug me until after I shower. I'm honoured and grateful to receive the salute. If only the whole team could be here with me to receive this.

AMBULANCE DRIVER MUHAMMAD FERDAUZ ABDUL KADIR, 39.

EXTRA SPECIAL BIRTHDAY

This is my first time taking part in the National Day Parade so it has made my birthday extra special. I hope Singapore always does its best and that regardless of race and religion, if there is trouble in Singapore, people will all come together.

THIRD SERGEANT JUSTIN TAN, who turned 22 yesterday.

ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY

It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Although it feels a bit different because the atmosphere is quieter and there's no Kallang Wave or loud cheering, I'm glad I'm still able to witness the parade and represent the silat community here.

MS ATIQ SYAZWANI, 27, a national silat athlete and physiotherapist at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

WORKING HARD TOGETHER

It's not easy getting a chance to watch the show live. During the pandemic, we have been working together very hard and Singapore has done well. We have proven in the last few months that together, we can overcome.

'' MR VELUCHAMY MUNIAPPARAJ, 35, dormitory operations executive at the Homestay Lodge in Bedok.

 

For others, like LTC Ong, it made the masked rehearsals worth it. The 38-year-old said that it was his favourite parade command, as it gave him a chance to "show respect to the unsung heroes".

For the rest of the participants - and the nation - it was a parade to remember, a very different iteration of what they have become used to seeing every year.

President Halimah's decision to wear a brooch and scarf designed by two artists with visual impairment was also symbolic of a more inclusive Singapore, in line with the causes she has championed.

As the participants stood proud, sweating in the sun, the rest of Singapore watched them on their television screens, in what will be remembered as the time when the nation stood masked but not muted.

