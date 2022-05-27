Stamps featuring six Art Deco styled buildings issued by SingPost

SINGAPORE - A set of stamps issued today (May 27) by SingPost honour six conservation heritage buildings in Singapore.

The buildings are The Fullerton Waterboat House near the Merlion Park, Maxwell Chambers in Tanjong Pagar, 9 Norris Road in Little India, 36 to 38 Armenian Street near City Hall, 13 Pahang Street near Kampong Glam, and 79 Circular Road near Boat Quay.

They are currently used for a range of purposes, including commercial, office and residential.

Many buildings incorporating this style were constructed in Singapore between the 1930s and 1950s. Many of them, including the six featured on the stamps, were subsequently accorded conservation status by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

The Art Deco architectural style has its roots in Paris in the early 1900s.

It features clean lines, rectangular forms and no decoration on the facade, which marked a departure from the prevailing form of architecture at that time.

The style later influenced architecture in many parts of the world between the 1930s and 1960s.

According to SingPost, the hallmarks of the "Art Deco style can be widely recognised, firmly defined and identified by simple geometric design on the facade, and the streamlining of classical motifs such as capitals, arches and keystones".

Capitals form the topmost member of a column in a structure.

Another common feature is a plaque with the date of the building's construction.

The stamps, which are valued at between 30 cents and $1.50 each, are on sale from Friday at all post offices, philatelic stores and online at shop.singpost.com

Customers may also purchase a whole set for $5.15.