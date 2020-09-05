Stamp of approval for 'superhero' teachers

A new stamp set featuring a superhero squad that educates students on how they can protect themselves against Covid-19 was launched on Teachers' Day yesterday.

As part of a collaboration between SingPost and the Ministry of Education (MOE), the set of six stamps was released as a tribute to members of the education fraternity for their hard work in ensuring a safe learning environment for students amid the pandemic.

As a token of gratitude for their efforts, the ministry will give all teachers, numbering about 33,000, an envelope with the set of stamps from Monday.

The stamp set features five superheroes:

• Virus Screener Varun, who reminds students to check their temperature daily;

• Mask Up Mei Mei, who champions wearing a mask;

• Super Soaper Soffy, the mascot for washing hands;

• Hands Down Hana, who reminds students not to touch their faces with their hands; and

• Wipe Up Wilson, who encourages students to keep surfaces clean.

The sixth stamp features all the superheroes.

MOE coordinating divisional director for communications and engagement group Tan Wai Lan said: "Our teachers and our staff have been at the front lines in keeping students safe and engaged in learning even as we fight the pandemic. They are the real superheroes and we are happy to partner SingPost in recognising their immense contributions this Teachers' Day."



The set of six superhero-themed stamps, released as part of a tie-up between SingPost and MOE in tribute to members of the education fraternity for their hard work in ensuring a safe learning environment amid the pandemic. PHOTO: SINGPOST



SingPost senior vice-president for post office network, financial services and philately Marjorie Ooi said: "These stamps will become part of Singapore's collective history for future generations to remember how we as a nation battled this pandemic and lived through this unprecedented crisis, and then emerged stronger as a country."

A PIECE OF HISTORY These stamps will become part of Singapore's collective history for future generations to remember how we as a nation battled this pandemic and lived through this unprecedented crisis, and then emerged stronger as a country. MS MARJORIE OOI, SingPost senior vice-president for post office network, financial services and philately, on the new stamp set that was launched on Teachers' Day yesterday.

The stamps cost between 30 cents and 70 cents each.

Pre-cancelled first-day covers are sold at $4.45 each and presentation packs at $5.55.

The stamp set can be bought at all post offices, philatelic stores and online at shop.singpost.com