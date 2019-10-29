Stamp featuring hornbill, falcon to be released to mark 50 years of Singapore-Poland ties

SINGAPORE - Singapore Post (SingPost) and its counterpart in Poland, Poczta Polska, will jointly release a stamp on Wednesday (Oct 30) to commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

To symbolise the two countries' shared values and close friendship, the stamp will feature two birds, one native to each country.

Representing Singapore is the oriental pied hornbill, known for its trademark casque, a yellowish-white structure on its bill.

Meanwhile, the Polish stamp will feature the peregrine falcon, a medium-size bird of prey commonly found across Poland. "Peregrine" means wanderer, a reference to the long distances the falcon travels during mating season.

SingPost chief executive officer for postal services Vincent Phang said: "Despite the distance, Singapore and Poland have shared a very longstanding history in the last 50 years. The joint stamp speaks volumes of the rich history and collaboration between the two countries."

The stamps can be bought at all post offices, the Philatelic Store @ GPO and online at shop.singpost.com while stocks last.

They cost $1.30 each.