Stamford Catering fined $8,000 after over 180 people suffer gastroenteritis symptoms

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Food safety lapses identified during a joint inspection of Stamford Catering’s premises include stagnant water found outside a walk-in chiller (left) and a dirty food warmer.

SINGAPORE - Stamford Catering Services was fined $8,000 on May 20 for food safety lapses after over 180 people fell ill with gastroenteritis symptoms on two occasions.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) had in October 2024 received reports of a gastroenteritis outbreak affecting 160 people who had eaten food catered by the company, SFA said in a statement.

A joint inspection of Stamford Catering’s premises at 24A Senoko South Road was conducted by MOH and SFA officers, during which several food safety lapses were identified.

Some of the lapses included stagnant water within the premises, dirty ceiling of a walk-in chiller, and electrical sockets found without covers that had food stains and could potentially harbour pests.

Initial news reports said that 51 people had fallen ill and the food caterer was being investigated for three incidents of gastroenteritis.

None of those affected were hospitalised, and they had either sought outpatient treatment or self-medicated.

Gastroenteritis symptoms include diarrhoea and vomiting.

SFA said it suspended Stamford Catering’s food business operations between Oct 14 and Oct 29, 2024.

The suspension was lifted on Oct 30, 2024 as the company had implemented the required measures stipulated by SFA.

In February 2025, SFA received another two reports of alleged gastroenteritis incidents involving 22 people who ate food catered by the company.

Food safety lapses were found during SFA’s inspection of its premises.

These included a dirty food warmer, drink dispenser and ice maker, dirty ceiling boards at the kitchen area, as well as brown stains dripping from the exhaust hood.

Food safety lapses found during SFA’s inspection of Stamford Catering’s premises included dirty ceiling boards at the kitchen area. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY

SFA has directed the company to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve the cleanliness of its premises.

According to its website, Stamford Catering has catered for weddings, corporate events, and sports events such as the 28th SEA Games in 2015.

In 2019, Stamford Catering’s food hygiene grade was lowered from “A” to “C” after 52 people suffered food poisoning.

The company now has a 4.5 rating out of five on Google, and over 1,500 reviews.

In its statement, the agency said food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain.

“While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that the regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers should also play their part,” it added.

SFA said that food establishments should ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained, as well as adhere to proper food hygiene and food safety requirements.

Those who flout such rules could be fined up to $5,000, and those who continue to do so even after being convicted could be fined up $100 for each day or part thereof.

Members of the public who come across poor food safety practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise them and provide feedback via SFA’s online feedback form with details for follow-up investigations.