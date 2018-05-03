Stall owner and two customers arrested over burger brawl at hawker centre

SINGAPORE - Three people were arrested after a fight broke out over the payment of two burgers at the Jalan Kukoh Hawker Centre last Saturday (April 28).

Police said they were alerted to a case of affray at the hawker centre near Havelock Road at 6.50pm.

Two women and a man, aged between 42 and 46 years old, were taken to the Singapore General Hospital, said a police spokesman.

The trio were subsequently arrested in connection with the case.

The incident is said to have started after one of the women ordered two burgers from a Western food stall, Shin Min Daily News said on Thursday (May 3).

The stall owner, a woman, and the customer then got into an argument over the payment of the food, the Chinese-language newspaper added.

The customer's male colleague walked over during the argument, and tensions escalated into a fight.

The man said one of his tooth fell out and he had an injury on his forehead.

Police investigations are ongoing.