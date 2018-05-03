Stall owner and two customers arrested over burger brawl at hawker centre

The woman's male colleague said his tooth fell out from the brawl, and he had an injury on his forehead.
The woman's male colleague said his tooth fell out from the brawl, and he had an injury on his forehead.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Published
1 hour ago
ngxtc@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Three people were arrested after a fight broke out over the payment of two burgers at the Jalan Kukoh Hawker Centre last Saturday (April 28).

Police said they were alerted to a case of affray at the hawker centre near Havelock Road at 6.50pm.

Two women and a man, aged between 42 and 46 years old, were taken to the Singapore General Hospital, said a police spokesman.

The trio were subsequently arrested in connection with the case.

The incident is said to have started after one of the women ordered two burgers from a Western food stall, Shin Min Daily News said on Thursday (May 3).

The stall owner, a woman, and the customer then got into an argument over the payment of the food, the Chinese-language newspaper added.

The customer's male colleague walked over during the argument, and tensions escalated into a fight.

The man said one of his tooth fell out and he had an injury on his forehead.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

SPH deepens foray in content marketing with BrandInsider relaunch
Investors eye the new Twin VEW
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!