Staff, jockeys fret over fate of Turf Club’s more than 100 resident cats

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Turf Club (STC) in Kranji is not only home to over 700 horses - more than 100 cats also reside in its stables.

And as employees and jockeys grapple with uncertainty following the announcement that the STC will be shut by March 2027 and returned to the Government for redevelopment, there is also a cloud over what will happen to these felines.

Apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow, 29, who has been feeding the cats since 2015, said she and many staff members are devastated over having to say goodbye to them.

“Most of us working at the stable feed and pet the cats every day. We’re already feeling down (about the closure) and on top of that we are worried about the horses and stable cats,” she added.

Ms Seow said the cats, consisting of kittens to older cats, roam freely. Cats reside in each of the 20 stables, with up to about 20 in some of them.