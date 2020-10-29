ST unveils new multimedia, more visual products

The Straits Times will continue to bring readers the big stories from around the world, but with an added focus on doing so across platforms and with more interactive elements and features, ST's editors said at a trade launch featuring its revamped product line-up yesterday.

ST editor Warren Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/ Tamil Media Group, said of the refresh: "More people are reading The Straits Times today in many more ways on many more platforms, and many more times through the day.

"We know that's the way all of us are consuming news. On our phones, tablets, through social media and newsletters, as well as the radio."

Taking into account these readership and viewership patterns, Mr Fernandez said everything that ST does now will be multimedia to meet the audiences' changing needs.

The revamp began on Oct 15, when ST's website was given a new look, complete with a slew of fresh offerings that focus on multimedia content and trending topics.

A refreshed ST app was made available for download last week and readers can expect a new-look print product tomorrow.

While ST stays true to its mission to cover the news reliably and responsibly, there will be greater use of fresh ways of telling the stories of the day, while tapping the deep expertise the newsroom has built up over the decades.

Summing up the revamp, Mr Fernandez said: "There will be something old - our longstanding commitment to credible journalism; something new, with new formats and features, which will be a lot more visual, and we will aim to run many more views in our new sections as well."

ST also aspires to journey with readers through life, demonstrated by two content verticals that will be launched as part of the revamp.

The first, a refreshed Invest segment, features personal finance tips that have been popular with readers, as well as a focus on jobs, which have been of particular interest amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the Invest section's revamp, it will get its own microsite on ST's website, which serves as a repository for Invest stories, which are evergreen.

Readers can also expect to have investment tips dished out through the Invest newsletter, and on selected episodes of The Big Story.

Parents can also look forward to various features on ST's new Smart Parenting microsite, including an Ask The Expert video series that will pose burning questions to parenting and education professionals.

SPH chief commercial officer Ignatius Low said that with the plethora of multimedia products that ST offers, the paper is no longer just about print or online banner advertisements.

"When you say you want to buy into the ST's audience, you are really looking at an omni-channel value proposition," said Mr Low.

"Today, the ST audience receives ST through a multitude of channels, giving advertisers multiple ways to reach their audiences."

Head of customer and marketing of FairPrice Group's retail business Kelvin Tan said: "With its new omni-channel content vertical platform such as ST Smart Parenting, coupled with its liquid content approach across digital, audio, video and print, I look forward to more end-to-end content integration on these fronts.

"In addition, the new design and storytelling mechanisms are not only refreshing, but also timely to provide arresting and, more importantly, trusted content - especially during this pandemic.

"We look forward to a more cost-effective, synergistic collaboration between FairPrice and ST on all levels."