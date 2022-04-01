ST to showcase Asia's top steward leaders and their impact on society

To spur more companies in the region to pursue not just profitability, but also make a positive impact on society and the environment, an annual list will recognise the top 25 companies in the Asia-Pacific in this respect.

Called the Steward Leadership 25 (SL25), the list will also be a showcase of these companies' efforts in addressing social or environment and climate issues, so as to create a better future for the community and society at large.

Companies can submit their nominations for this year's SL25 from now until June 30.

The SL25 list was jointly launched by the Stewardship Asia Centre (SAC), Insead's Hoffmann Global Institute for Business and Society, advisory firm WTW and The Straits Times at the Stewardship Asia Roundtable 2022 held at Equarius Hotel at Resorts World Sentosa yesterday.

SAC also released the second edition of the Singapore Stewardship Principles (SSP) for Responsible Investors, updating the framework of practices aimed at promoting responsible investment.

The revisions were driven by a 10-member steering committee supported by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Singapore Exchange.

"Since the SSP was introduced in 2016, there has been growing recognition of the significant economic and financial impact of climate change and environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks," said Ms Abigail Ng, executive director of MAS.

Speaking at yesterday's event, she said ESG risks include disruptions due to natural disasters, rising temperatures increasing the cost of cooling data centres, and the writing off of assets such as buildings in high flood-risk zones.

MAS will be setting out a road map for mandatory climate-related disclosures for financial institutions. It released a similar road map for listed entities in December last year.

"Climate change is arguably the biggest crisis of our lifetime," said Mr Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, executive director and chief executive officer of Temasek.

"We are seeing more frequent weather events backed by now non-controvertible data, painting the dire picture of what the world would look like if we don't address it," he said while delivering the opening address yesterday.

Mr Michael Tang, head of listing policy and product admission at the Singapore Exchange Regulation, later spoke about how more companies can be encouraged to take up sustainable investing to address ESG risks.

He said there will be a higher demand for companies that have ESG practices from the next generation of consumers.

The Straits Times will tell the stories of SL25 organisations and how good steward leaders can make a big difference in society, said Mr Warren Fernandez, edi-tor of The Straits Times and editor-in-chief of SPH Media Trust's English, Malay and Tamil Media Group.

"We also continue to highlight what happens in the absence of such leadership. You would all have read some of our recent reports of how safety standards at some workplaces had been compromised, or workers' physical and mental well-being neglected," he said.

"By shining a light on such cases, we help to remind everyone why these things matter, and the role good leadership plays in delivering on them."