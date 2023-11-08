ST ties up with Senoko Energy to publish newsletter providing info for firms adopting green practices

SINGAPORE - Businesses can tap information on stepping up the adoption of green practices with the help of a new monthly newsletter put together by The Straits Times in a tie-up with Senoko Energy.

The #TakeCharge newsletter will be available to selected Senoko Energy clients and other members of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation, should they opt to subscribe.

Those who opt to receive the newsletter will also be given complimentary access to premium ST digital content for six months.

The newsletter will include information on trends in environmental, social, and governance (ESG), updates and shifts in ESG reporting, and green financing.

In a statement on Wednesday, Senoko Energy senior vice-president James Chong said: “We recognise that the constantly changing sustainability landscape and its evolving demands can appear challenging and complex for businesses to navigate and comprehend.”

He added that the tie up between Senoko Energy and ST aims to help businesses identify concerns and be more proactive in their ESG efforts.

Senoko Energy is one of Singapore’s largest power generation providers.

The Singapore Exchange, from financial year 2022, required all companies listed on SGX to incorporate climate-related disclosures in their sustainability reports on a “comply or explain” basis.

From FY2023, climate reporting is mandatory for companies in the financial, agriculture, food and forest products, energy, materials and buildings and transportation industries.

Also, the Sustainability Reporting Advisory Committee set up by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) and Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo), with support from the Ministry of Finance, proposed in July that all disclosures should be made in line with standards set by the International Sustainability Standards Board from FY2025.

The committee suggested that non-listed firms with an annual revenue of at least $1 billion should make such disclosures from FY2027, while entities with an annual revenue of at least $100 million are due to start in FY2030.