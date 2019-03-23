ST subscribers tour Eden Hall, official residence of the British High Commissioner

Guests were treated to an English breakfast spread of sandwiches, scones, cakes and tea at the Drawing Room of the Eden Hall.
British High Commissioner to Singapore Mr Scott Wightman speaking about 200 Years Of Singapore And The United Kingdom.
Mrs Anne Wightman (left), wife of British High Commissioner to Singapore Scott Wightman, taking the guests on a tour of the Garden Room at the Eden Hall.
Mrs Anne Wightman taking guests up for a tour of the Banquet Hall at the Eden Hall.
Guests taking photographs at the Eden Hall.
Mrs Anne Wightman taking guests on a tour of the Banquet Hall at the Eden Hall.
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
51 min ago
Manpower Correspondent
joseow@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Scones, sandwiches and tea were on the menu on Saturday morning (March 23) as 20 Straits Times subscribers and their guests visited Eden Hall, the official residence of British High Commissioner to Singapore Scott Wightman and his wife Anne.

Mrs Wightman took the visitors on a tour of the 115-year-old stately house in Nassim Road and talked about its history.

Mr Wightman also talked about 200 Years Of Singapore And The United Kingdom - a book he co-edited with Singapore's Ambassador-at-Large Tommy Koh.

The event was organised by travel company Trafalgar, to mark the tenth year of its Be My Guest programme which takes travellers on guided holidays to Europe and Britain and connects them with locals.

The ST readers were invited thanks to a giveaway in the Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Rewards app.

