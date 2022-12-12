ST Singaporean of the Year nominee: Biochemist’s 20-year quest to prove that S’pore can succeed in the life sciences

SINGAPORE - Associate Professor Too Heng-Phon has been on a quest for more than two decades.

He is determined to show the world that Singapore can be a scientific powerhouse, and he and 10 former PhD students are heading companies that are on the cusp of making a huge impact in areas from cancer treatment and diagnosis to sustainable food production.

The biochemist, 62, who has a black belt in karate, punches his way into the genetic world to uncover microscopic arsenals to solve global problems.

“I live my life by four principles. Work hard, play hard, die hard – which means don’t give up easily, have grit,” he said. “The fourth principle is, wherever you are, make sure you do good.”

His laboratory at the National University of Singapore’s Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) is his students’ playground. Among his 40 PhD students over the years, a large number of them went on to become researchers and helm biomedical start-ups – many of which stemmed from his lab.

Best-known among them is the company Mirxes, responsible for the world’s first test kit to detect early stage gastric cancer through a blood test, or liquid biopsy. The kit illuminates tiny pieces of genetic material, called microRNA, that serve as biomarkers to detect the illness.

But just a decade ago, getting the authorities to have faith in microRNA and to fund the biotech firm was a tumultuous process, Prof Too admits. “I was an angry man in the early 2010s,” he said.

“Back then, early diagnostics was a dream. Nobody invested in us, and people said we were wasting our time,” recalled Prof Too, who co-founded Mirxes together with his former students Zhou Lihan and Zou Ruiyang.

He was just a day away from moving the venture to Hong Kong when some funding finally came, and he decided to keep the company in Singapore.

Things have looked up since.

Mirxes has secured more than $175 million – the largest amount in funding raised by a home-grown cancer diagnostics company to date. It was also featured at the 2022 National Day Rally when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong outlined Singapore’s journey in becoming a biomedical hub.

In 2021, Prof Too received the President’s Technology Award, one of the highest honours here for scientists and engineers, for potentially saving lives through the early detection kits.