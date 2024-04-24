ST’s ‘communities in the sky’ project wins best news website; SPH Media is top winner with 8 awards

SINGAPORE - In July 2023, The Straits Times’ housing correspondent Michelle Ng had an idea to showcase how the design of Housing Board blocks has evolved over the years.

“I found the exterior of HDB flats very interesting, and wanted to do something engaging and visuals driven,” said Ms Ng, who worked with a cross-desk team that experimented with using 3D modelling to explain the architectural structure of HDB blocks in Singapore.

To understand the block structures and how these have changed, the team interviewed various experts including architects such as Dr Liu Thai Ker, Singapore’s master planner from 1969 to 1989.

They built 3D models of three main types of blocks – slab blocks, point blocks and The Pinnacle@Duxton as an example of taller, high-density blocks.

On April 24, ST’s visual story “How Singapore builds communities in the sky” won overall gold for best news website at the 16th edition of the Digital Media Awards Asia.