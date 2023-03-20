ST’s China correspondent, reporter nab top SPH journalism awards

The post has since garnered more than 12 million views, and his keen news sense helped Mr Cheong nab the Journalist of the Year award at SPH Media’s annual English, Malay and Tamil Media Group (EMTM) awards ceremony.

Mr Cheong, who returned to Singapore this month to take on a supervisory role, said: “Working in China as a journalist in the last few years has not been easy because of strict Covid-19 restrictions. This award really would not have been possible without the support of my colleagues at the bureau.”

He added that the China bureau acted as a sounding board for him, and was his family away from home.

His editor Bhagyashree Garekar said: “His dogged objectivity doled out in measured and calm tones has additional value in the sphere of public service journalism.”

Mr Ng Keng Gene, 27, took home the Young Journalist of the Year award for his work across housing, religion and conservation. He joined ST in 2020.

His editor Royston Sim said Mr Ng has established himself as ST’s resident expert on urban planning and heritage.

Mr Ng said of his win: “It takes a village to put a story together. I hope the efforts of those that make our stories look readable and presentable are also recognised.”

He most enjoyed tracking planned urban changes over the course of 2022, and found that stories such as coverage of the forthcoming changes associated with the Jurong Lake District resonated with readers.

“This shows the impact that development has on peoples’ lives, and places they have a connection with... as Singapore continues to change, I hope that ST will be able to capture these periods of transition well,” he said.