ST Podcast: Why It Matters - Will SingHealth's data breach cause a push for national cyber hygiene?

Why It Matters

Episode 9

Duration: 10 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times takes a close look at one key news talking point each week.

SingHealth's recent data breach in Singapore's worst cyber attack, has triggered questions over the country's Smart Nation initiatives.

The country's largest and most serious data breach involving the personal data of 1.5 million patients who had visited SingHealth between May 1, 2015, and July 4 this year. Among them, 160,000 people, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and a few ministers, had their outpatient prescriptions stolen as well.

What could have been done better? What does it mean for the Smart Nation roadmap? Is it time to address cyber hygiene on a national level more intensely? The Straits Times' senior tech correspondent Irene Tham discusses and raises points to bear in mind for the future.

Produced by: Ernest Luis

Listeners: Send us your feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: https://omny.fm/shows/st-bt

On website: http://www.straitstimes.com/tags/st-podcasts

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google Podcasts: https://goo.gl/7yYLmn