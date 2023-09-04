ST Podcast: Traditional campaigning still works, says ST team covering PE2023

Synopsis: The Straits Times team shares the biggest takeaways from its behind-the-scenes coverage of the presidential campaign trails leading to the election on Sept 1.
ST’s assistant editor (video) Olivia Quay hosts assistant news editor Lim Yan Liang, and journalists Kok Yufeng, Jean Iau and Judith Tan. What were their highlights? Their biggest takeaways?
The trio represents the teams assigned to cover the campaign trails of President-elect Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and the candidates Mr Ng Kok Song and Mr Tan Kin Lian, whom he beat at the election.
Mr Tharman secured 70.4 per cent of the ballot. Former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song received 15.72 per cent of the vote, while Mr Tan Kin Lian, the former chief executive of NTUC Income, received 13.88 per cent.
In this other podcast below, we look at how it showed voters focused on Mr Tharman’s credentials and who they thought would best represent Singapore on the world stage, as raised in this discussion between ST’s multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and deputy news editor Grace Ho.
