ST Podcast: Getting started with SkillsFuture-funded courses if you have unused credit

Money Hacks Ep 47: Getting started with SkillsFuture-funded courses if you have unused credit

The $500 SkillsFuture credit is given to all Singaporeans aged 25 and older. The scheme was launched in January 2016.

Money Hacks' co-hosts Ernest Luis and Chris Lim discuss practical tips to get started if you have not used your SkillsFuture credit.

1. Logging in, checking on your remaining credit

2. Prioritise and identify skills that can help upgrade your career, or personal goals, as programmes are divided into categories: students, employees, employers, learning throughout life

3. Check on new available courses that were not listed a few years back

Plans to enhance the MySkillsFuture portal, which provides information on careers and the corresponding skills needed, mean users will be able to create an e-passport listing their e-certificates from training.

The upcoming SkillsFuture Festival 2019 will be held from June 28 till Aug 11 - featuring six weeks of workshops, talks, roadshows, experiential learning and lifestyle activities across the island, to inspire Singaporeans to develop a passion for learning and pursue skills mastery.

SkillsFuture website: https://www.skillsfuture.sg/

