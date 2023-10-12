ST Pocket Money Fund donor hopes to inspire others to look out for the needy

SINGAPORE – Mr Dilip Babu, chief executive of Info-Tech Systems Integrators and jobseekers’ portal JobsLah.com, donated $250,000 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF), presenting a cheque to fund chairman Jaime Ho at the Info-Tech headquarters in Bendemeer on Monday.

Mr Babu, 49, first donated to the fund in 2022 – a sum of $100,000 – after learning from his son Arjun, a student at St Andrew’s Secondary School, about how the fund helps schoolchildren from low-income families with their school-related expenses as well as their social and educational development.

The businessman said he believes no one should be deprived of good-quality education due to financial constraints.

“It is my duty to give back to society, the best way is via education,” added Mr Babu.

Every month, primary school pupils, secondary school and post-secondary students will receive $65, $100 and $125 respectively, from the fund. Beneficiaries apply for the fund once or twice yearly.

Since its inception in 2000, the fund has disbursed $97 million to more than 210,000 children and youth.

Mr Babu’s wife Ramya, 42; daughters Srinithi, 19, and Harini, 15; and son Arjun, 14, were also present at the cheque-presentation ceremony.

Mr Ho, who is also the editor of The Straits Times, said it was “heartening to have advocates like Mr Babu who aspire to be role models” and inspire the next generation to “look out for those in need”.