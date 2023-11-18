ST photojournalist Kevin Lim wins alumni award for Trump-Kim Summit snaps

SINGAPORE - Chief Straits Times photojournalist Kevin Lim was the only Singaporean photographer to get a shot of former United States president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at their historic summit in Singapore.

The photo he took at the meeting in 2018 made it to the cover of TIME magazine, while another photo of the two leaders, captured in an unscripted moment at Capella Singapore, where the summit was held, was picked as one of TIME magazine’s Top 100 Photos of 2018.

Chosen as the pool photographer for Singapore’s media, and despite stiff competition from foreign photojournalists at the summit, Mr Lim had his photos widely distributed, including to international news agencies such as Reuters and the Associated Press.

For his achievements, Mr Lim, who graduated in 2009 with a degree in Communication Studies, received the Nanyang Alumni Achievement Award, said the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Friday.

Mr Lim, 41, said: “The most fulfilling part of being an alumnus is knowing that, through the achievements and sharing of experiences by fellow alumni, future batches of NTU graduates are in good hands.

“They can wholeheartedly enjoy the process of learning and discovering, and be driven by the passion which will eventually take them to where they envision themselves.”

The photojournalist, who has been with ST for 14 years, has covered elections in Malaysia and Indonesia, the destruction brought by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban in 2013, the aftermath of the AirAsia QZ8501 disaster in 2015 and the Rio Olympics in Brazil in 2016, among other things.

At a ceremony held at NTU on Nov 17, awards were also presented to Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Mohd Zuki Ali, Mr Ng Siew Quan, Ms Suman Mishra, Mr Kevin Goh Wei Ming and Dr Avishek Kumar.

A total of 26 alumni were honoured at the awards ceremony.