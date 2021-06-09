ST offers new News Tablet option with mobile data

Mr MD Shariff Abdullah, 53, recently subscribed to The Straits Times. Along with it came a 10.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE worth $698.

The security safety manager previously read the news via Facebook, but was frustrated that he could not access certain subscriber-only stories.

He was also tired of squinting at the small font on his mobile phone.

With a tablet for news that he can easily use when and where he chooses, he will be able to integrate reading the news more easily into his daily life, he said.

"I have just received it and am looking forward to using it. I will also be using the S Pen to draw and sign documents," he said.

The S6 Lite LTE tablet is a new option for ST subscribers, coming with an S Pen, a stylus pen that enables easy note-taking and drawing on the device.

Readers pay $34.90 a month with a 30-month contract for this News Tablet subscription package.

The latest device comes soon after Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) updated its News Tablet offering to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi tablet with a digital subscription of its flagship newspaper in March. Worth $448, this tablet is still available with a $24.90 monthly subscription on a 30-month contract.

Like the Galaxy Tab A7 tablet, the S6 Lite LTE tablet will have the ST app pre-loaded, giving subscribers access to premium articles not found in other news media. A clip-and-share function lets readers save the PDF version of articles with a click and send it to their friends.

Unlike the Wi-Fi-only A7, the S6 Lite LTE allows mobile data connectivity for use on the go.

Its stylus pen lets users write and sketch on the tablet on the fly. With it, users can digitally sign documents, annotate PDFs, write on their e-calendars and, when the children are bored, open up a blank page on which they can indulge their creative fancies.

Mr Anthony Khoo, 70, recently updated his subscription to the News Tablet plan.

"I'm too used to reading the print version but now everything is becoming more advanced," said Mr Khoo, who used to work in the semiconductor industry.

"I want to try going digital. I can use the news tablet for other uses too, so it is more worth it."

Mr Khoo said he is looking forward to using the S Pen for more functions. "I'm still trying to get used to using it. I remember how hard it was to control signing on a glass surface when using a credit card for payment."

The launch promotion until June 30 offers users a free 128GB Samsung microSD card and complimentary home delivery for the tablet. Eligible customers also enjoy 3GB of Singtel data free for six months. They can opt to continue the data plan at $10 a month for the next half a year, while the normal fee of $20 a month will be charged thereafter.

The ST News Tablet is one of the publication's ways of reaching new audiences, with more people prioritising convenience when reading the news.

ST's readership has increased amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with more than 1.2 million readers consuming its content across its print, online, mobile and other platforms.

The subscription plan includes complimentary device protection that covers the tablet for the 30-month contract period. This covers up to two repairs or one replacement in the case of accidental damage or theft. Those who bought their news tablets before December last year can top up their plan with $79 for a one-year coverage.

