ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Enjoy tea in a poolside room at Sheraton Towers

Planning a staycation? Try a property near Orchard Road.

Sheraton Towers Singapore hotel is a 10-minute walk from Orchard Road, with the Newton MRT station next door (linking the Downtown and North South lines) in case you want to head farther out.

But you may not even want to leave the 420-room hotel and all its amenities.

This is especially true for those who book the Pool King rooms.

Located on the pool level, these rooms come with attached private balconies which have direct access to the swimming pool. Just stroll out and you are by the pool.

And with the Stay For Par-Tea package, you will get a bottle of wine and afternoon tea served in-room, so you can sit back and have a relaxing afternoon after a swim.

The selection of petite confectioneries will keep the hunger pangs at bay too.

The package is for two and is valid until Nov 30.

Room rates start from $505++ per room per night, and for SPH Rewards readers, it is going from $280++. Book now at http://bit.ly/sphrewards_partea and use the promotional code Y24. Terms and conditions apply.

Sheraton Towers Singapore is located at 39 Scotts Road, Singapore 228230. To find out more about the hotel, call 6737-6888.

Hop on a ship for dinner on the water

Need a change of view? Take to the seas.

Tall Ship's dinner cruise takes you from Resorts World Sentosa on to the tranquillity of Singapore's calm port waters.

Complete the VIP experience with a complimentary limousine ride.

This experience is at $208 a person and includes 2½ hours of sailing, a three-course sit-down meal, soft drinks and a mocktail.

Visit https://www.tall ship.com.sg/sailing-schedule to book, and use the promo code SPHVIP upon checkout to get your limousine ride for free.

This is valid till Nov 30. Terms and conditions apply.

The Straits Times Loyalty Programme allows readers to enjoy a whole range of dining, shopping and leisure perks by just subscribing to The Straits Times. There are also lucky draw prizes to be won and discounts on exciting events.

Search for the SPH Rewards app and download it. Users with existing mySPH accounts can use the same user ID and password to log in to the app. Those who have yet to create an account can follow the simple steps to register for one.

Subscribers can get family members to download the app on their own devices and sign in using the same log-in details to benefit from the deals.

HOW TO ENJOY SUBSCRIBER BENEFITS

Open the Apple App Store for iPhone users or Google Play for Android phone users.

After logging in, simply flash the ST+ e-card in the application to enjoy benefits from various partners.

Readers who wish to subscribe to The Straits Times to enjoy the ST+ benefits can call 6388-3838, e-mail circs@sph.com.sg or go to www.sphsubscription.com.sg

Advertisers who are keen to inquire about the ST+ Loyalty programme may e-mail rewards@sph.com.sg