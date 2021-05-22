ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Get a taste of Taiwan the Bake King way

Now that we have a few weeks at home, it may be time to start cooking. Singapore brand Bake King is letting you try to create one of Taiwan's favourite street foods - the mochi donut.

This is a staple in Taiwan's night markets. It is crispy on the outside, and sticky and chewy on the inside.

Bake King has a Mochi Donut Mix that you can use to recreate this snack in a few steps.

And if you're on a lacto-vegetarian diet, you can also head to Bake King to get the Lacto-Vegetarian All Purpose Cake Mix. You can use this to make a sponge base for items such as layered cakes and swiss rolls.

Bake King is now extending an exclusive promotion to SPH subscribers. From tomorrow, the first 300 SPH subscribers to buy a Bake King All Purpose Cake Mix (Egg-Free) get a complimentary pack of Bake King Mochi Donut Mix.

Simply quote "SPH Rewards" upon payment to enjoy the promotion.

This promotion is available only at Bake King's retail store (located at Block 10 Haig Road, #01-363/365, Singapore 430010) and website www.bakeking.com.sg

Each subscriber is limited to one set each, while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.



From tomorrow, the first 300 SPH subscribers to buy a Bake King All Purpose Cake Mix (Egg-Free) get a complimentary pack of Bake King Mochi Donut Mix. PHOTO: BAKE KING



Epos' headset helps make online meetings a breeze

Those who have online meetings from home will know it is important to have the right tools to make it a less frustrating experience.

Epos has a couple of items that may help you.

The Adapt 560 is a headset which will give you mobility.

It has a discreet boom arm that can be folded away into the headband when not in use and you can launch Microsoft Teams instantly with a touch of a button.

The Expand SP 30+ is a light, portable and wireless Bluetooth speakerphone. It comes with an ultra-low distortion speaker, and echo and noise cancelling microphones.

It allows conferencing across devices and is ideal for conferencing for up to eight people.

Just for SPH subscribers, you can buy these at special prices.

The usual price for Expand SP 30+ is $389, but for subscribers it is $259.

The Adapt 560 is now at $339, instead of the usual $469.

Prices include free delivery and a two-year warranty with no registration required.

To buy them, go to stsub.sg/epos. The promotion ends on May 31. Terms and conditions apply.

The Straits Times Loyalty Programme allows readers to enjoy a whole range of dining, shopping and leisure perks by just subscribing to The Straits Times. There are also lucky draw prizes to be won and discounts on exciting events.

HOW TO ENJOY SUBSCRIBER BENEFITS

Open the Apple App Store for iPhone users or Google Play for Android phone users.

Search for the SPH Rewards app and download it. Users with existing mySPH accounts can use the same user ID and password to log in to the app. Those who have yet to create an account can follow the simple steps to register for one.

Subscribers can get family members to download the app on their own devices and sign in using the same log-in details to benefit from the deals.

After logging in, simply flash the ST+ e-card in the application to enjoy benefits from various partners.

Readers who wish to subscribe to The Straits Times to enjoy the ST+ benefits can call 6388-3838, e-mail circs@sph.com.sg or go to www.sphsubscription.com.sg

Advertisers who are keen to inquire about the ST+ Loyalty programme may e-mail rewards@sph.com.sg