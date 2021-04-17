ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Spruce up your kitchen with stylish appliances

Those planning to spruce up your kitchen, or looking for a practical Mother's Day gift, may want to look at Odette's range of products.

Headquartered in Singapore, Odette Global is a distributor and e-retailer of kitchen appliances.

The appliances are designed by Michel Millot, an established French designer with years of experience. The products are modern, stylish and innovative, but also wallet-friendly.

If you want a kitchen full of sleek appliances, you can buy it now via readsph.sg/odette.

And SPH subscribers get a 20 per cent discount when they use the code "SPHODT0509" on checkout.

It is one redemption per subscriber, and the promotion ends on May 31.

Terms and conditions apply.

Get special price for king of fruits at Durian Boutique



The MAO King Tavern features exclusive durian products, from durians to confectioneries. Dotry the Musang King craft beer, created in collaboration with local microbrewery The 1925 Brewing Co. PHOTO: DURIAN EDITION



SPH subscribers can get their favourite durian products at a special price.

At Durian Edition's flagship Durian Boutique located at 01-11 The Brooks II, 25 Springside Green, quote "SPH2021" to get $10 off in-store purchases.

Or enjoy 15 per cent off purchases from http://durianedition. com/shop when you use the same code.

At the Durian Boutique, you will get fruits from Raub, Pahang's Musang King to Black Thorn from Junjong, Kedah. There is also a dedicated durian expert to help you with your purchases.

And, over at 15 Swan Lake Avenue, the MAO King Tavern features exclusive durian products, from durians to confectioneries.

Do try the Musang King craft beer, created in collaboration with local microbrewery The 1925 Brewing Co.

