ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Capitol's mooncake fair goes online this year

Capitol Singapore's Mooncake Fair is online this year, From now till Oct 1.

You can head to http://mooncakefair.capitolsingapore.com to buy mooncakes from more than 20 brands, including The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, Carlton Hotel, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, ChangHoSek, Gin Thye, Mdm Ling Bakery and Wu Pao Chun Bakery. And till Sept 6, enjoy savings of up to 50 per cent with early-bird promotions.

Check out The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore's mini mooncakes presented in a jewellery box, with a range of six snowskin and four baked offerings. Recommended options from them are Snowskin Plantation 1840, Snowskin Tiramisu, and Baked Red Bean Paste with Orange Peel.

Other highlights include Fairmont Singapore's Champagne Truffle with Chocolate Ganache Mini Snowskin Mooncake, Shangri-La Hotel Singapore's Shang Palace Four Treasure, Flor Patisserie's Teochew-Japanese style Mangetsu Yam Pie and Now Bakery's Shanghai mooncake filled with homemade sambal dry shrimp.

Pair your mooncakes with a wide selection of tea from teapasar, a multi-brand tea marketplace offering both local and international brands, as well as rare teas sourced directly from farms.

SPH subscribers will receive an additional 5 per cent discount. Just check the SPH Rewards app or electronic direct mail for the special promotion code.

And if you're in the mood to sample these mooncakes, individually-sealed tasting portions will be available at Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski, in front of Capitol Theatre.

Durian tasting bundle just for SPH subscribers

The highly anticipated Singapore Food Festival will go online this year, offering the world our local food and culinary talents. Go to https://www.singaporefoodfestival.sg for the full range of activities and items.

One of the most popular items will be Durian Edition's specially curated tasting bundle, created in collaboration with the Singapore Food Festival. This is exclusive to SPH subscribers.

Visit https://bit.ly/food2go_sph and key in the promo code "SPH2020", and you'll be able to buy the bundle for $98 instead of the original price of $113. This is limited to the first 100 customers.

The Premium Tasting Platter consists of a single seed each from a range of fresh durians. It also comes with two trays of Premium Nitro Grade A Musang King (450g) and an eight-piece box of MSW Durian Mochi.

