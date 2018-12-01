ST+ news with benefits

Win tickets to watch Aquaman

The highly anticipated movie Aquaman opens here on Dec 13, and readers of The Straits Times have a chance to preview it.

We have 250 pairs of tickets to be given out for the Dec 12 preview of the movie to be screened at Shaw Theatres - Lido Cineplex.

Jason Momoa stars in the title role, and the movie reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and his journey to discover if he is worthy to be king.

Aquaman also stars Amber Heard (Justice League), Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man 2), Ludi Lin (Power Ranger) and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (The Hours).

To take part:

Download the SPH Rewards app.

Look out for the Rewards section.

Save the deal to your e-wallet.

Press the "Go to Website" button on the "Details" page and answer the following question:

When does Aquaman open in Singapore cinemas?

Terms and conditions apply. Winners will be informed via e-mail.

Of lights, illusions and very real food



Luminarie light sculptures at this year's Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay. PHOTO: BLUE SKY EVENTS



Christmas Wonderland is back at Gardens by the Bay.

The highlights this year include the luminarie light sculptures, with Asia's tallest luminarie Christmas tree, standing at a towering 21m, as the centerpiece.

There is also a 22m-high luminarie mirror maze, the biggest in South-east Asia.

Another highlight is Rob Lake, one of the world's top illusionists. He appeared on America's Got Talent 2018 and is the youngest recipient of The Merlin Award.

For foodies, get gourmet comfort food at Slice of Savour. Participating restaurants include Saint Pierre, Blue Lotus, Sinfonia Ristorante, Bee's Knees and Three Buns. There will also be artisanal cocktails from Three Wisemen.

Tickets to Christmas Wonderland start at $4.

SPH subscribers who visit Christmas Wonderland may want to head for Slice of Savour first because the first 400 subscribers will receive a free French Vanilla Soft Serve (worth $3.50). Just flash the deal in the SPH Rewards app to the service crew at the bar by Three Wisemen.

Each subscriber is entitled to one redemption only.

Redemption is valid from Dec 3 to 6, and Dec 10 to 13.

Terms and conditions apply.

The Straits Times Loyalty Programme allows readers to enjoy a whole range of dining, shopping and leisure perks by just subscribing to The Straits Times. There are also lucky draw prizes to be won and discounts on exciting events.

HOW TO ENJOY SUBSCRIBER BENEFITS

Open the Apple App Store for iPhone users or Google Play for Android phone users.

Search for the SPH Rewards app and download it. Users with existing mySPH accounts can use the same user ID and password to log in to the app. Those who have yet to create an account can follow the simple steps to register for one.

Subscribers can get family members to download the app on their own devices and sign in using the same log-in details to benefit from the deals.

After logging in, simply flash the ST+ e-card in the application to enjoy benefits from various partners. Readers who wish to subscribe to The Straits Times to enjoy the ST+ benefits can call 6388-3838, e-mail circs@sph.com.sg or go to www.sphsubscription.com.sg

Advertisers who are keen to inquire about the ST+ Loyalty programme may e-mail chuamc@sph.com.sg