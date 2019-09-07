ST+ news with benefits

Go on a dream getaway in Bintan

Just for subscribers of The Straits Times, win a four-day, three-night stay at The Residence Bintan.

This prize package for a family of four is worth $5,500 and includes accommodation at the premium two-bedroom beachfront villa, bus transfers from Bandar Bentan Telani ferry terminal (Bintan) to the resort, a couple spa treatment, a mangrove tour, all-inclusive meals and activities such as catamaran ride, marine discovery walk and movie under the stars.

If you want to find out more about The Residence Bintan, visit cenizaro.com for details.

The Straits Times, in partnership with The Residence Bintan, will give three subscribers this dream vacation.

HOW TO WIN:

1. Download the SPH Rewards app 2. Look for the giveaway in the Rewards section 3. Press the "Join" button and answer this question: How many bedrooms are there in the beachfront villa offered in this contest?

The contest closes on Sept 13, and winners will be notified by Sept 23.

Winners will bear the cost of the ferry ride, estimated at $70 a person.

This package is valid for one year, except on the eve of public holidays, public holidays and festive periods. It is also subject to availability.

Order Deli Hub for your office parties

When you are planning a small party with your colleagues, Deli Hub's Mini Office Party Sets make it easy.

The halal-certified range of set menus features some dishes in Deli Hub's repertoire and can feed up to 10 people.

The wide variety of cuisine to choose from includes the Thai-rrific party set with Curry Fried Rice with Basil & Crab Meat, Green Curry Chicken, Stir-fried Baby Kai Lan, Tom Yum Fish Cake and Chilled Mango Sago; the Le Mediterranean set with Mediterraneaninspired dishes such as Classic Seafood Paella, Herb-Crusted Fish with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, and Crispy Calamari Rings with Lemon Basil Mayo; and the Japanese set with Garlic Fried Rice and Ebi Prawn with Wasabi Mayo, Teriyaki Mid Wing, Teppanyaki Vegetables and Mini Cream Puff.

Till Sept 30, the sets are going for $88. The usual price is $108.

To order, call 6515-0020 or go to bit.ly/dhminioffice. For more information, go to delihub.com.sg

And for SPH subscribers, Deli Hub is giving away 15 sets of the Le Mediterranean Mini Office Party Sets, including free delivery.

Simply look for this giveaway in the "Rewards" section in the SPH Rewards app, click "Join" and answer a simple question.

Terms and conditions apply.

