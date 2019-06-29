ST+ news with benefits

A night's stay at newly revamped Orchard Hotel up for grabs

Orchard Hotel Singapore has a new look.

Opened in the late 1950s, it was redeveloped in the 1970s. The old structure was demolished in 1978 and the Orchard Hotel Singapore as we know it took its place.

After its multimillion-dollar facelift, areas such as the grand ballroom, conference centre, lobby, The Orchard Cafe and the elevated lobby bar, Bar Intermezzo, have new looks.

The hotel's grand deluxe rooms have also been renewed.

SPH subscribers have a chance to experience these upgrades. You pay only $258 for a night's stay at the new grand deluxe room.

This package includes a welcome drink at Bar Intermezzo, as well as a buffet breakfast for two, 30 per cent off the total bill and a complimentary glass of house pour at The Orchard Cafe.

This offer is on till July 30.

For bookings and inquiries, call 6734-8595 or e-mail reservations.ohs@millenniumhotels.com

And for 10 subscribers, you could get a free night's stay in the grand deluxe room (which usually costs over $500).

This could be yours if you head to the Rewards section of the SPH Rewards app and answer this question: What is the name of the elevated lobby bar in Orchard Hotel Singapore?

Terms and conditions apply.

illy's X7.1 espresso boost just for SPH subscribers

SPH subscribers now have a chance to up their coffee game with illy's X7.1 espresso machine.

Available in red and black, the X7.1 espresso machine uses advanced technology to brew your coffee, including a steel internal thermoblock and a Pannarello steam wand that produces froth for your cappuccino and latte.

In conjunction with the Great Singapore Sale, subscribers can buy the X7.1 at $398 nett (usually $625). This includes delivery and a tin of capsules.

To buy, visit http://readsph.sg/stilly. Multiple purchases are allowed.

In addition, one buyer will win three tins of capsules and an illy Art Collection Yoko Ono 7 espresso cups and saucer set.

This promotion is valid till July 31.

