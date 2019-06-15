ST+ news with benefits

Meal deals to whet your appetite

Singaporeans love a good steamboat. And the buffet too.

M Hotel's The Buffet provides both.

What makes The Buffet stand out is the fresh seafood on the buffet line, such as white pomfret, flower crabs and mussels.

There is also a spread of steamboat staples and a live cooking station serving piping hot Herbal Drunken Prawns.

The prawns go from the tank to the pot, and are cooked a la minute.

The Seafood Steamboat Buffet Dinner is available from 6pm to 10pm at $65 from Sunday to Thursday, and $75 on Friday and Saturday.

Just for SPH subscribers, you will get a 40 per cent discount when you dine in a group of four from Sunday to Thursday.

The discount is 30 per cent on the other two days.

To get the discount, you will need to make a reservation via telephone (Tel: 6500-6116) or send an e-mail to thebuffet.mhs@millenniumhotels.com, and quote "SPH Rewards" when making reservations.

M Hotel is located at 81 Anson Road, Singapore 079908.



M Hotel's steamboat and buffet line are easy on the tummy and even easier on the wallet with their massive discounts for SPH subscribers. PHOTO: M HOTEL



Win Italian dinner for two worth $376

Subscribers of The Straits Times have a chance to win a five-course dinner for two worth $376 at Fratelli Trattoria, located at Resorts World Sentosa.

The winners will meet celebrity chefs Enrico and Roberto Cerea.

The brothers are from the three-Michelin-starred Da Vittorio in Lombardy, Italy. They will be on hand to prepare a menu where guests can savour seafood from the Mediterranean, and poultry paired with artisanal ingredients.



For the lucky winners of the five-course dinner for two, celebrity chefs Enrico and Roberto Cerea of Fratelli will be on hand to prepare a menu focused on seafood from the Mediterranean and poultry paired with artisanal ingredients. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



Highlights of the meal include cured cod fish mousse bacala served with traditional corn meal polenta and organic yellow corn-fed chicken breast served with braised leek.

The dinner on July 3 is hosted by The Straits Times senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke.

HOW TO WIN: 1. Download the SPH Rewards app. 2. Look for the giveaway in the Rewards section. 3. Press the "Join" button and answer this simple question: Fratelli Trattoria, under the culinary direction of the Cerea brothers, is located at Resorts World Sentosa. True or False?

The contest closes on June 23 and if there are more correct answers than prizes, a lucky draw will be conducted to pick the winners.

Winners will be notified by June 26. Terms and conditions apply.

