ST+ news with benefits

Savour Japan at the RWS Summer Matsuri

From June 6 to 9, Resorts World Sentosa Singapore (RWS) presents the first ever RWS Summer Matsuri, celebrating Japan with food, movies and cultural performances.

You can savour award-winning donburis, enjoy an exciting line-up of food and culture from six regions and 11 prefectures in Japan, as well as toast one another with over 55 types of sake, wine, spirits and beer.

Besides the free movie screenings, you can also catch the Tokyo Koenji Awa-Odori Dance and Akita Kanto performances.

RWS Summer Matsuri is free to the public, but 20 readers of The Straits Times will win $90 worth of credits to spend at the event. This amount should be good for a family of four.

HOW TO WIN:

1. Download the SPH Rewards app. 2. Look for the giveaway in the Rewards section. 3. Press the "Join" button and answer this simple question: The RWS Summer Matsuri is held from June 6 to 9 June. True or False.

The contest ends on May 24. Terms and conditions apply.



Be one of 150 subscribers of The Straits Times to catch Godzilla II: King Of The

Monsters two days before its official release. PHOTO: WARNER BROTHERS PICTURES





Win a pair of tickets to Godzilla II on May 28

One of the most anticipated movies of 2019 is Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters, starring big names such as Oscar nominees Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins and Ken Watanabe, Millie Bobby Brown (of Stranger Things), and Golden Globe nominee Zhang Ziyi.

The movie, the next chapter in Warner Brothers' and Legendary Entertainment's cinematic Monsterverse, pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history.

The new story centres on the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters.

The early buzz from movie critics is that the action sequences are "mind-boggling" and "awesome".

It opens in Singapore on May 30 but for 150 subscribers of The Straits Times, you and a guest get to watch it on May 28 instead, courtesy of Warner Brothers Singapore.

The preview will be held at Shaw Theatres Lido on May 28, 6.50pm.

HOW TO WIN:

1. Download the SPH Rewards app. 2. Look for the giveaway in the Rewards section. 3. Press the "Join" button and answer this simple question:

When does Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters open in cinemas?

The Straits Times Loyalty Programme allows readers to enjoy a whole range of dining, shopping and leisure perks by just subscribing to The Straits Times. There are also lucky draw prizes to be won and discounts on exciting events.

HOW TO ENJOY SUBSCRIBER BENEFITS

Open the Apple App Store for iPhone users or Google Play for Android phone users.

Search for the SPH Rewards app and download it. Users with existing mySPH accounts can use the same user ID and password to log in to the app. Those who have yet to create an account can follow the simple steps to register for one.

Subscribers can get family members to download the app on their own devices and sign in using the same log-in details to benefit from the deals.

After logging in, simply flash the ST+ e-card in the application to enjoy benefits from various partners.

Readers who wish to subscribe to The Straits Times to enjoy the ST+ benefits can call 6388-3838, e-mail circs@sph.com.sg or go to www.sphsubscription.com.sg

Advertisers who are keen to inquire about the ST+ Loyalty programme may e-mail chuamc@sph.com.sg