ST+ news with benefits

Run for a fresh pint at Beerfest

It's another year of beer and entertainment at Beerfest Asia.

The 2019 edition will be held from June 27 to 30 at Marina Promenade.

Expect more than 600 local and international beers - including new launches and award-winners - as well as food and an entertainment line-up of international tribute bands, home-grown artists and DJs.

These include Hell's Belles, an all-female AC/DC tribute band from America; The Vibes and Welcome to the Machine from Singapore; and DJs Yujin, YA5TH, and former The New Paper New Face finalist turned DJ, Vii.

There will also be the first-ever Beerfest Run, where you can down a beer at each pit stop along a 2km route. Each finisher gets a 1-litre mug to refill at exhibitors for a promotional price. Participants can register on the website for $80 each.

Other highlights include the Sunday Carnival for the family, including pets, and the Asia Beer Awards.

Admission tickets to Beerfest Asia 2019 are on sale now at $20, inclusive of a beer.

Visit www.beerfestasia.com to buy your ticket.

For SPH readers, you'll get 15 per cent off with the code SPHR15. Terms and conditions apply.

Win seven-course omakase meal for two

Do you know that hidden within Nanyang Technological University's Alumni House in Marina Square is a bistro and bar?

The Revel Bistro & Bar is managed by Neo Group, one of Singapore's most popular events caterers. It serves international and local cuisine and artisanal cocktails.

The recommended choice at The Revel is Relish, a new seven-course omakase meal ($91.81 per person). One of the star items on this menu is the Rendang Style Lamb Rack with Honey Pineapple Kerabu Salsa.

And for subscribers of The Straits Times, The Revel Bistro & Bar is offering seven readers the Relish menu for two.

To take part in the contest, look for this giveaway in the Rewards section of the SPH Rewards app and answer this question: Where is The Revel Bistro & Bar located?

The contest ends on April 21 at 11pm.



One of the star items is the Rendang Style Lamb Rack with Honey Pineapple Kerabu Salsa. PHOTO: REVEL BISTRO & BAR



