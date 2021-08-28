ST News Tablet subscribers can get Galaxy Buds Pro for $99

Subscribers to The Straits Times News Tablet package can buy a set of Galaxy Buds Pro at a third of the price at $99, down from the usual price of $308.

The promotion is on while stocks last. The noise-cancelling wireless earbuds connect to any Bluetooth device, including the news tablet.

Those who had bought their news tablet subscription before December last year can also top up their device protection plan with $79 for one year's coverage.

Readers can check if their subscription comes with device coverage at readsph.sg/NTcover

The Straits Times News Tablet package includes access to the e-paper on the exclusive SPHtab app, with a two-week archive.

Subscribers will also get access to The Straits Times app on one other device, and unlimited articles on straitstimes.com

The plan includes complimentary device protection for up to two repairs or one replacement of the tablet in case of accidental damage or theft during the contract period.

Subscriptions are available at $24.90 or $34.90 per month, depending on the tablet choice, with a 30-month contract period.

Readers who pick the $34.90 per month plan will receive a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite worth $698, inclusive of the S pen.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi tablet worth $448 is available with the $24.90 subscription.

Both tablets offer 12 hours of Internet usage or 13 hours of video playback. A clip-and-share function also allows readers to save the PDF version of articles for easy sharing.