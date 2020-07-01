ST News Tablet keeping 15,000 subscribers updated

Fifteen thousand readers are now keeping up to date with the latest news with The Straits Times News Tablet which was launched by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) in December last year.

Readers have given the news tablet, which offers the convenience of reading traditional print papers in a digital format, positive reviews.

"The news tablet is nice because you still get to see the entire paper and get a sense of its layout," said business consultant Hari Vaerhn.

He added that it was easy to carry around too. "I can take my time and read the papers a week at a go if I want," said the 46-year-old.

Retiree Peter Yoong, 80, said the news tablet provided a convenient way to read the news. "I can pull out any section of the paper I want to read quickly," he added.

SPH has said it is working on updates to the ST Tab app, which comes pre-installed in the tablet. These updates include a bookmark feature that allows readers to pick up from where they have left off, as well as news alerts and other notification functions.

"The ST newsroom has been kept exceedingly busy covering the Covid-19 pandemic and now the general election. So my colleagues and I are heartened, and thankful, that so many have chosen to subscribe to ST and the new tablet product," said Mr Warren Fernandez, editor of The Straits Times.

"We will do our best to serve them well, to keep them updated on all the latest developments, and also to help them make sense of the big changes taking place around us and the major challenges ahead," added Mr Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of SPH's English/Malay/Tamil Media Group.

The Straits Times News Tablet costs just $24.90 a month or $298.80 a year for two years. The Samsung Tab A 10.1-inch Wi-Fi tablet normally retails at $398.

Under the media group's collaboration with Samsung, the app with the e-paper is launched instantly when users turn on the tablet with no need for repeated log-ins.

The e-paper can also be downloaded and read offline at a convenient time.

New subscribers can either collect their news tablet at the Mojito Redemption Centre in Plaza Singapura with an appointment, or opt for home delivery at $15. Delivery fees are waived for subscriptions made by July 31. Interested readers can subscribe via stsub.sg/tab.

CONVENIENCE The news tablet is nice because you still get to see the entire paper and get a sense of its layout. I can take my time and read the papers a week at a go if I want. MR HARI VAERHN, 46, a business consultant