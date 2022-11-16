St Margaret’s schools end year-long 180th anniversary celebrations with thanksgiving service

SINGAPORE - Students and staff of St Margaret’s primary and secondary schools - both past and present - filled St Andrew’s Cathedral on Wednesday evening to celebrate the schools’ 180th anniversary.

Established in 1842 by Mrs Maria Dyer - a British missionary who was moved by the sight of impoverished young girls being sold as slaves to wealthy individuals - the original school operated out of a shophouse in North Bridge Road.

It later split into a primary and a secondary school after the latter had to be relocated due to growing student enrolment.

During the thanksgiving service on Wednesday, the crowd of 600 were treated to a performance by the secondary school’s choir, as well as a video montage documenting the activities that took place over the year to celebrate the milestone.

They included a virtual concert put up by the secondary school students.

Heritage trails were also set up in both schools. The primary school’s compound in Mattar Road has a physical trail that the pupils can follow. In the secondary school, in Farrer Road, the trail has augmented reality features so the students can use their phones to get more facts about the school’s history and the development of its curriculum as they walked around.

To mark this occasion, the two schools will also undergo a name change in a return to their roots.

From Jan 1, 2023, the schools will be known as St Margaret’s School (Primary) and St Margaret’s School (Secondary).

