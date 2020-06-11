ST, German firm launch survey on best law firms here

The Straits Times and German research firm Statista have launched a survey on the best law firms in Singapore.

Believed to be the first of its kind undertaken by a home-grown organisation, the survey will allow lawyers and clients to rate the firms in 15 legal practice categories. These include banking and finance, shipping and family and property law.

The renowned Statista Group, which has its headquarters in the German city of Hamburg, does not only run tailor-made research projects but also operates one of the biggest portals on statistics and forecasts, statista.com

Statista has taken part in similar surveys elsewhere, including in Germany, France, Britain and Switzerland, where more than 20,000 recommendations were received from participants.

"Let's hope for a similar engagement and willingness to share their experience here in Singapore", said Statista partner Thomas Clark.

In addition to lawyers in various legal firms in Singapore, the survey will reach out to more than 3,000 in-house counsel, with support from the Singapore Corporate Counsel Association (SCCA).

SCCA executive director Mel Nirmala said: "We wanted to know how in-house lawyers selected their panel firms and this survey was all about that. The results will reveal corporate behaviour and our members are an extension of the business and legal ecosystem."

She added that it would be interesting to know whether it is the size of the law firms, expertise of partners, the extensive exposure of a firm or simply pricing that determines choices.

Publication of the survey results is planned for the end of the year.

Firms that make it into the "Best Of" in a legal category will be able to obtain a licence to use an official seal created for the ranking.

The eye-catching seal will feature the trademarks of The Straits Times and Statista.

Law firms can use it to convey their distinction in an easy and effective way.

The research project is the third between The Straits Times and Statista. Both previously collaborated on Singapore's fastest-growing companies and Singapore's best employers.

"The quality and comprehensiveness of the research in the first two projects left me convinced that Statista is not only an excellent and experienced market researcher but also understands what's needed for good and authoritative journalism," said Mr Warren Fernandez, the editor of The Straits Times and the editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group.

"Partnering with The Straits Times is a special honour and distinction for us, as we have our biggest Asia office here in Singapore," said Mr Friedrich Schwandt, the founder and chief executive of Statista.

The survey will run until early August and can be accessed at str.sg/best-law-firms-sgp

Participation is free of charge and all responses will be treated as anonymous.