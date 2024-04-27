St Gabriel’s Secondary School, Nan Hua Primary School win National Chinese Challenge

SINGAPORE - St Gabriel’s Secondary School and Nan Hua Primary School emerged as the champions in the annual National Chinese Challenge, with both schools clinching the top spots for the first time in their respective categories.

Co-organised by SPH Media’s Chinese Media Group and Nanyang Girls’ High School, the competition tests students on their knowledge of the Chinese language, through translation and pronunciation tests, and questions about literature, current affairs and general knowledge.

The final rounds of the competition, which was its 11th edition, were held at One Punggol on April 27. For the preliminary written round in March, more than 2,400 students from 165 primary and secondary schools took part, the highest number ever.

In comparison, the 2023 edition had 1,500 students participating in the preliminary round.

The six secondary schools with the highest average scores made it to the semi-finals and competed to be the four finalists, while the top six primary schools went straight into the finals.

In the primary school category, Nan Hua Primary School emerged triumphant over Tao Nan School and the 2023 champion Tanjong Katong Primary School, which both tied for second place, leaving the spot for third place vacant.

Among secondary schools, St Gabriel’s Secondary School came in first, ahead of Raffles Girls’ School (Secondary) and Nanyang Girls’ High School, which took second and third place respectively.

The 2023 champion in the secondary school category, Dunman High School, took home a merit award at the 2024 edition.

The winners received their awards from Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang. Ms Gan is also the chairperson of the Committee to Promote Chinese Language Learning, which supported the event alongside the National Translation Committee and Speak Mandarin Campaign.

Ms Tan Leng Tuan, young audience editor of SPH Media’s Chinese Media Group, said: “Beyond the scores and standings, the heart of the National Chinese Challenge lies in catalysing the enduring passion for learning.”

2024 The National Chinese Challenge Finals Winners (Primary School)

Nan Hua Primary School (First)

Tao Nan School and Tanjong Katong Primary School (tied for Second)

Jurong West Primary School (Fourth)

West Grove Primary School and Raffles Girls’ Primary School (Merit)

2024 The National Chinese Challenge Finals Winners (Secondary School)