ST fund beneficiaries can now use e-grants at Harvey Norman too

Students under The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) now have more options for their home-based learning products, with the support of Harvey Norman.

The electronics retailer will be the second, after Challenger, to set up a microsite offering computers and printers that students can buy using their STSPMF e-grants.

STSPMF announced last month that it would provide $1 million worth of e-grants for students from low-income families, in conjunction with its 20th anniversary and The Straits Times' 175th anniversary.

Some 2,000 students will be given $500 each, to help ensure they do not fall behind if they are required to do home-based learning or complete assignments at home now that most physical classes have resumed.

With a second retailer on board, the students can choose to use the e-grant at Harvey Norman or Challenger to purchase a range of products such as printers, laptops and IT peripherals.

The students were selected from schools and social service agencies disbursing the fund.

The STSPMF was set up in 2000 to provide pocket money to children from low-income families to help them through school. It supports about 10,000 children and youth a year.

Harvey Norman will be putting together a list of IT products at discounted prices on its microsite for students to maximise the value of their $500 grant.

The retailer will further extend them a $25 voucher for IT products essential for e-learning.

Mr Kenneth Aruldoss, managing director of Harvey Norman Asia, said: "We are glad to partner The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund to bring the students great value IT products essential for their e-learning."

STSPMF chairman Warren Fernandez, who is also editor of The Straits Times and editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/ Malay/Tamil Media Group, said: "This initiative will mean more choices for the young students who have turned to us for help in their education and IT needs.

"We are most grateful to Harvey Norman for coming on board and pitching in with this effort.

"It will help ensure that students from families that need help don't fall too far behind their peers in school, especially at this very difficult time."