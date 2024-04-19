ST Explains: When, where and how to view shooting stars and supermoons in 2024

SINGAPORE - The skies over the Republic will be busy in the coming weeks with a flurry of celestial activity, including two meteor showers and a supermoon.

The Lyrid meteor shower will peak in Singapore at night on April 22 till the early morning of April 23, towards the north-western sky. With records of the phenomenon stretching back almost 3,000 years, it is one of the oldest recorded meteor showers, according to timeanddate.com, a leading platform tracking time and time zones.

On April 24, a supermoon, dubbed the Pink Moon, is expected to appear after 7.22pm in the eastern sky.

Less than a fortnight later, on May 5, the Eta Aquarids meteor shower will grace the eastern sky at around 3am.

The Straits Times speaks to Ms Li Hui Mok, manager of Informal Science Programmes at the Science Centre Singapore, to find out how Singapore residents can best view these celestial phenomena.

How are meteors formed and what do meteor showers look like?

Meteor showers are formed when the Earth travels through a cloud of interplanetary debris left behind from the tail of a comet or asteroid that has thrown out large amounts of materials, said Ms Li.

She said: “The denser the debris clouds are, the more materials will fall on Earth, thus giving us more meteors.

“While the Earth orbits the Sun and crosses into these dust streams or debris trails, the materials collide into Earth’s atmosphere and burn up, leaving a streak in the sky, which is what we see as meteors. Earth goes through these dust streaks every year, so we can predict when meteor showers will occur.”

How and why do the various meteor showers differ in their appearance?

Ms Li said that meteor showers vary in the frequency of streaks of lights due to the amount of debris left by the different comets.

“The Lyrid meteor shower in Singapore may have a few short streaks of light flying across the night sky in a few minutes, compared with big banner meteor showers like the Perseid, an infamously bright and plentiful meteor shower that usually peaks in August,” she said.

“The Lyrid does not usually leave as many glowing dust trains behind it as it streaks through the Earth’s atmosphere, but it can produce the occasional bright flash. Stargazers may witness around 20 shooting stars per hour, with sporadic flashes of light visible at night,” she added.