ST Explains: What are fifth-freedom flights and how do they benefit travellers?

SINGAPORE – Turkish Airlines has been in the spotlight recently after it went public with its plans to fly from Istanbul to Australia with a stop in Singapore.

But it turns out that the carrier had not applied to operate fifth-freedom services between Singapore and Australia, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

Turkish Airlines’ planned route to Australia is an example of a fifth-freedom flight.

It will start with a 10½ flight from Istanbul to Singapore, followed by a 10-hour stopover in Singapore, and then a seven-hour journey from Singapore to Australia, the chairman of the Istanbul-based carrier Ahmet Bolat told a Turkish news outlet.

Fifth-freedom flights allow a carrier to fly from its home country to another and offload passengers and freight, before picking up passengers and cargo and proceeding to a third country.

Without fifth-freedom rights, airlines can sell flights only to and from their home country.

The Straits Times looks at different freedoms of the air, and the significance of fifth-freedom services for various parties.

Q: What are the different freedoms of the air?

A:

First freedom: The right for an airline to fly over a foreign country without landing.

Second freedom: The right for an airline to land in a foreign country for technical reasons, such as refuelling.

Third freedom: The right for an airline to fly commercially from its home country to another.

Fourth freedom: The right for an airline to fly commercially from another country to its home country.

Fifth freedom: The right for an airline to fly commercially to two foreign countries, with the flight originating from or terminating in its home country.

Sixth freedom: The right for an airline to fly commercially from one foreign country to another, with a layover in its home country.

Seventh freedom: The right for an airline to fly commercially from a foreign country to another, without travelling to its home country.

Eighth freedom: The right for an airline to fly commercially between two cities in another country, with the flight originating from or terminating in its home country.

Ninth freedom: The right for an airline to fly commercially between two cities in another country, without the flight originating from or terminating in its home country.

Q: Who operates fifth-freedom flights out of Singapore?