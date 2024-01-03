ST Explains: Runway incursions around the world and how airports prevent them

SINGAPORE - A runway incursion has been singled out as a probable cause of the fiery collision between a Japan Airlines jet and a coast guard plane at a Tokyo airport on Jan 2.

Such incidents have been on the rise in some parts of the world.

A runway incursion is the “incorrect presence” of an aircraft, vehicle or person on a runway designated for landing and take-off, as defined by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Between January and October 2023, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identified 19 serious runway incursions in the country, all of which were classified as near-misses.

This is the highest number of runway incursions recorded in any given year in the US since 2016.

Citing the inexperience of airline pilots, staffing problems and outdated technology as reasons for such accidents, the FAA also said the US has about 1,000 fewer certified air traffic controllers than in 2013.

According to a 2022 safety report published by international aviation safety organisation Flight Safety Foundation, runway collisions were behind two of the 115 commercial aircraft accidents around the globe that year.

The cause of the Jan 2 collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport is still being investigated.