ST Explains: How is Singapore’s blood stock maintained?

Singapore relies on blood collection from donors on a voluntary, non-remunerated basis, which goes towards supporting the nation’s nine-day supply and emergency stockpile of blood.

As Singapore’s population ages, more blood will be needed for medical purposes. A shrinking youth donor pool also adds pressure to the national blood supply system.

Here is what you need to know about blood donation:

What happens when blood supply is low?

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Singapore Red Cross monitor daily blood stocks and usage patterns , so that preventive action can be taken before the supply falls below the nine-day minimum.

Falling below this level would be cause for concern, said Associate Professor Lina Lim from the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

Blood donation rates tend to drop when people go on holiday, especially around festive seasons such as Chinese New Year or Christmas.

The year-end period typically sees a drop in blood collection of up to 20 per cent, according to HSA’s website .

Blood type O tends to be in high demand, as it is the universal blood group and is used during emergencies when patients’ blood groups are unknown.

“As half of all patients in Singapore are of the O blood type and can receive only O blood, its supply can fall critically low,” Prof Lim said.

This happened in the two weeks leading up to the Chinese New Year holiday in January 2024 , which saw demand for O blood spike amid lower-than-usual blood donor turnout.

To restore blood stocks to healthy levels, the Singapore Red Cross and HSA may appeal to eligible donors to come forward.

What is donated blood used for?

Surgery made up 39 per cent of Singapore’s blood usage in an annual estimate for 2025. This was followed by general medicine, which stood at 32 per cent.

About 10 per cent went to patients of blood diseases, including blood cancers. This is the same for cancer patients, excluding those with blood cancers and cancers requiring surgery.

About 5 per cent is estimated to be used by obstetrics and gynaecology patients.

An estimated 14 units of blood will be required every hour in Singapore in 2026 . According to HSA, that translates to 328 units every day or 119,720 units for the year.

What happens during blood donation? Does it hurt?

The whole blood donation process takes 45 minutes to an hour, from registration to rest and recovery.

Before the procedure, there will be a medical screening, which includes a health assessment, travel and social history, and measurements of blood pressure, pulse and temperature.

You will be given a local anaesthetic before the needle is inserted, so minimal pain is expected – only as much as a pinch on the arm, according to HSA.

Whole blood donation, which involves unseparated blood in its complete form, typically takes five to 10 minutes . This is the most common type of blood donation.

Depending on the donor’s weight, about 8 per cent to 12 per cent of their total blood volume will be taken during a donation – this means about 350ml to 450ml of blood drawn each time.

Between 350ml and 450ml of blood is drawn from a donor during each whole blood donation session. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Another type of donation is called apheresis, where specific blood components are collected. Depending on the type of apheresis donation, the entire process can take up to 90 minutes .

A blood cell separator machine will draw blood from the donor and extract plasma, platelets or red cells from it. The remaining components will be returned to the donor through the automated process.

After blood is collected, it goes through stringent testing at HSA’s laboratories to check for diseases, blood group and antibodies. This process takes about 24 hours.

Who can donate blood?

Donors must be at least 16 years old to be eligible for whole blood donations, or 18 for apheresis blood donations.

Since Jan 2, the maximum age limit for first-time blood donors in Singapore has been raised from 60 to 65 . Repeat donors can continue to donate up to the age of 75 .

Donors must weigh at least 45kg for whole blood collections, or more than 50kg for apheresis donations.

They are also expected to be in good health.

Donors are advised to wait at least 12 weeks before making another whole blood donation, or four weeks for apheresis donations.

Where can I donate blood?

Blood donations can be made at any of the five blood banks in Singapore, and at community blood drives.

The blood banks are located at One Punggol, Dhoby Xchange near Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, Westgate Tower in Jurong East, Woodlands Civic Centre, and at the HSA building in Outram .

Apheresis donations are available only at the HSA building.