ST Engineering to carry out drone trials over Lower Seletar Reservoir

SINGAPORE - More sophisticated drone operations may start here, with Singapore Technologies (ST) Engineering receiving approval to conduct trials for its drones, which can be used for perimeter security screening and lightweight deliveries.

The firm announced on Wednesday (Feb 27) that the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has approved its application to conduct trials over Lower Seletar Reservoir, which involve flights beyond the visual line of sight of its operator (BVLOS).

In a call-for-proposal issued two years ago, the Ministry of Transport and CAAS noted the use of BVLOS could enhance productivity and benefit search and rescue efforts as well as building and structural inspections.

ST Engineering, the first firm here to receive approval, will test its DroNet technology, which uses unmanned devices such as drones to carry out specific tasks.

CAAS director-general Kevin Shum said the ST Engineering team underwent a series of stringent safety evaluations to make the trial possible.

He added that this opens up the possibility of more sophisticated drone operations here.

Mr Lim Serh Ghee, president of ST Engineering's Aerospace sector, said: "This will help pave the way for drone applications to be conducted more effectively and with more use cases as compared to the traditional line of sight operations, thereby unlocking higher potential in drone operations for users."

PUB chief information officer Michael Toh said the water agency is working towards a smart water management system with the use of new technologies.

"Remote-sensing technologies on unmanned vehicles such as drones have the potential to provide real-time monitoring of our assets and infrastructure," he added.

In 2018, ST Engineering signed an agreement with CAAS to facilitate the development of BVLOS operations here.

Under the agreement, it will assist the authority in enhancing regulatory requirements for such operations here.

ST Engineering's trial on the use of drones for potentially dangerous jobs was also one of the first five projects identified for the one-north business district, designated last February as Singapore's first "drone estate".