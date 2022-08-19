ST Engineering raises $13,000 for ST School Pocket Money Fund during staff event

SINGAPORE - ST Engineering has raised $13,000 for children from lower-income families under The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF).

By giving out T-shirts, the defence and engineering group encouraged its employees to donate to the fund, the company said on Friday (Aug 19).

The fund-raiser was held from July 13 to 14 in conjunction with ST Engineering Movement, a four-week employee physical wellness initiative that began on July 15.

The 5,000 T-shirts came in three designs with words to encourage employees to do good or live an active lifestyle. But instead of choosing their design, employees had to randomly pull a T-shirt out of a lucky draw box.

Earlier this year, the company raised $108,000 for STSPMF through the sale of reusable masks.

Initiated by The Straits Times in 2000, STSPMF provides pocket money to children from low-income families. The fund has disbursed more than $90 million to more than 200,000 children since then.

Every year, the fund supports 10,000 children and youth from families whose per capita gross monthly household income is less than $690. Around $7.8 million has been disbursed by STSPMF since the start of this year.