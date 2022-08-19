ST Engineering raises $13,000 for ST School Pocket Money Fund during staff event

By giving out T-shirts, ST Engineering encouraged its employees to donate to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund. PHOTO: ST ENGINEERING
Updated
Published
38 min ago

SINGAPORE - ST Engineering has raised $13,000 for children from lower-income families under The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF).

By giving out T-shirts, the defence and engineering group encouraged its employees to donate to the fund, the company said on Friday (Aug 19).

The fund-raiser was held from July 13 to 14 in conjunction with ST Engineering Movement, a four-week employee physical wellness initiative that began on July 15.

The 5,000 T-shirts came in three designs with words to encourage employees to do good or live an active lifestyle. But instead of choosing their design, employees had to randomly pull a T-shirt out of a lucky draw box.

Earlier this year, the company raised $108,000 for STSPMF through the sale of reusable masks.

Initiated by The Straits Times in 2000, STSPMF provides pocket money to children from low-income families. The fund has disbursed more than $90 million to more than 200,000 children since then.

Every year, the fund supports 10,000 children and youth from families whose per capita gross monthly household income is less than $690. Around $7.8 million has been disbursed by STSPMF since the start of this year.

More On This Topic
9-year-old author donates $3,600 in book sales proceeds to ST School Pocket Money Fund
ST School Pocket Money Fund receives $100,000 donation from S'pore kitchen equipment firm

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top