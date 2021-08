SINGAPORE - It's not tough to spot them on the roads. They are the ones with the flashy, colourful lights peeking from the undercarriage on the expressway; they are the ones with the loud, roaring engines that wake up the entire neighbourhood.

Here, in the world's most expensive city to own a car, some car lovers vie to stand out - by zhng-ing, or modifying, their ride. And they do so at great expense: be it money, reputation or even their lives.