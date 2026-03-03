ST, BT digital subscriptions now available on KrisShop in new tie-up

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

All plans provide premium digital news access and e-paper with archive access of up to two weeks.

SINGAPORE – Shoppers on the Singapore Airlines’ KrisShop online platform can now buy digital subscriptions for The Straits Times and The Business Times , in a new collaboration between the platform and SPH Media.

KrisFlyer miles can be used to redeem the digital news subscriptions, and those who buy subscriptions in the period between March 3 and March 16 will earn double the amount of KrisFlyer miles, SPH Media said in a release on March 3 .

The following full prepaid 12-month subscriptions are available during the promotional period :

The Straits Times One Digital (access on one device): $108.99 or 10,899 KrisFlyer miles, with a $20 Holistic Way digital voucher.

The Straits Times All Digital (access on multiple devices): $329.17 or 32,917 KrisFlyer miles, with a $50 Holistic Way digital voucher.

The Business Times Personal (access on one device): $108.99 or 10,899 KrisFlyer miles, with a $20 Holistic Way digital voucher.

The Business Times All Digital (access on multiple devices): $362.20 or 36,220 KrisFlyer miles, with a $50 Holistic Way digital voucher.

All plans provide premium digital news access and e-paper with archive access of up to two weeks .

Ms Tina Pang, SPH Media’s media strategy lead, said: “This collaboration enables us to extend the reach of our trusted journalism to a wider audience, while showcasing the uniquely Singaporean perspective that our news titles are known for.”

She added that the partnership will expand “access to reliable news in a way that is both convenient and relevant to today’s consumers”.

KrisShop’s commercial director Anne Jivananta said: “SPH Media’s publications are widely recognised as Singapore’s longest standing news sources, and we are delighted to bring them onto KrisShop.

“Through this collaboration, we are offering our customers holistic shopping options with better rewards.”