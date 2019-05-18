ST Asia Report magazine wins top prizes at Global Media Awards

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times Asia Report, a magazine of the best analyses and features on the region, bagged two top awards at the prestigious International News Media Association (Inma) Global Media Awards held on Friday (May 17) in New York City.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which publishes ST, also clinched two other prizes for print advertising and corporate innovation.

SPH was named Best in Asia/ Pacific, Regional/ Local Brands for the bi-monthly ST Asia Report magazine, which contains original and curated content on happenings in the region.

Past editions have shed light on the Trump-Kim Summit, the start of Japan's Reiwa Era and last month's Indonesia elections, among other topics.

The magazine, which will be produced monthly from June, also won SPH the top spot for Best News Print Product.

Mr Warren Fernandez, Straits Times editor and editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/ Malay/Tamil Media Group said: "We are continuing to invest heavily in our network of overseas correspondents as this enables us to produce unique, insider, insights on Asia for our audience in Singapore and around the world."

"The ST Asia Report curates and showcases their best work. We are delighted that this new effort has been recognised," he added.

ST Asia Report editor Shefali Rekhi said that Asia is rising at a pace unseen before and the projections for the future are promising. But a period of growth has its complexities, power struggles and misunderstandings.

"ST has been covering the region for decades now and we want to showcase our efforts for a wider audience, to be able to improve their knowledge and understanding of this complex region, through ST Asia Report, ST Asian Insider and other initiatives," she said.

Asian Insider is a daily newsletter that gives readers insights into developments across the region from ST's network of correspondents.

You can download the May issue of ST Asia Report magazine here: str.sg/asiareport-may19

SPH came in second for Best Execution of Print Advertising for a campaign to promote the Classified section.

"The Colourful Cat Advertisement" campaign features a colouring advertisement with cats in different poses to encourage readers to adopt a cat through the Classified section.

SPH's chief marketing officer Ignatius Low said that the advertisement was well-received by readers.

"We're glad that our creative campaign has garnered this prestigious accolade," he added.

"Most people perceived Classified as a section to promote vehicles, property and tour advertisements but it is also a marketplace with a host of surprising finds such as garage sale, antiques, lost and found items, and even pet adoption."

A project which helped SPH transform amid challenges and disruptions in the media industry won the company third place for Best New Corporate Innovation Initiative.

Related Story When a media giant learns to innovate like a start-up

The 100-day Project Storm: An Innovation Journey was launched in April last year to encourage staff to adopt new ways of working as well as introduce strategies, tools and skills to improve SPH's innovation capabilities.

Working in teams, staff came up with innovative projects that were showcased during SPH Innovation Day on July 4 last year.

SPH head of media strategy and analytics Fiona Chan noted that there is tremendous appetite for innovation in SPH and "it was opportune for us to launch Project Storm to meet our colleagues' desire for transformation".

She said that SPH has since rolled out systematic innovative training and large-scale cross-functional projects involving hundreds of staff, to help them not just survive but thrive amid the disruption in the media industry.

"This award serves as motivation for us to continue to intensify our innovative initiatives to transform our media business, and we hope it will also inspire others in the same way," she added.

This year's Inma competition saw a total of 194 finalists from 664 entries.

Participants hailed from 165 media news media companies in 34 countries, and included newspapers, magazines, digital media, television and radio.

The competition aims at honouring the top campaigns worldwide by news media companies to grow audience, revenue and brand.

The awards were presented at the closing dinner of the Inma World Congress of News Media at the Edison Ballroom in New York's Times Square.