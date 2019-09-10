St Andrew's Cathedral to receive $977,000 from National Monuments Fund for restoration

SINGAPORE - St Andrew's Cathedral will be receiving a grant of almost $1 million from the National Monuments Fund to help in the building's upcoming restoration and maintenance plans.

Likely to start next year, it is the first major refurbishment for the English neo-gothic cathedral and will cost an estimated $6 million.

The cathedral had previously carried out some works including upgrading its plumbing system, cleaning and tuning the cathedral bells, and restoring its stained glass windows.

The church is currently raising funds and estimates that the restoration works will take about two to three years. Church services and operations will continue during the refurbishment.

Built in 1861, the local landmark was gazetted as a national monument in 1973. It is the oldest Anglican place of worship in Singapore and a first-time recipient of the fund, which will provide the cathedral with $977,000.

Restoration works will include the removal of plaster as well as repainting of the entire cathedral, refurbishment of the timber flooring in the bell tower, termite control. The pews, stalls, doors and windows will also be restored.

The National Monuments Fund is a co-funding grant administered by the National Heritage Board's Preservation of Sites and Monuments division.

First introduced in 2008, the fund aims to assist eligible monument owners in the restoration and maintenance of Singapore's built heritage.

This year, the fund will disburse a total of $2.61 millionto 15 national monuments, which includes St Andrew's Cathedral.

To be eligible, a national monument must fulfil three criteria: they must be owned and managed by a non-profit or religious organisation; the organisation should have the ability to finance the restoration works before applying for the contribution from the fund; and the national monument should be accessible to the public.

Other recipients this year include the Chesed-El Synagogue, Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and Thian Hock Keng temple.

Speaking about the importance of the fund, Director of the Preservation of Sites and Monuments division Jean Wee, said: "Our national monuments are important symbols of our past, protected today by the community, and preserved for future generations through means such as the National Monuments Fund."

She added that 14 of the 15 recipients this year are repeat applicants.

"This is an indication that earlier restoration has spurred them to continue and widen preservation efforts on site," she said.

Chairman of the restoration works committee for St Andrew's Cathedral Lee Chi Kuan said the church has been planning for the refurbishment for the last one and a half years.

"We have been considering it for some time now, and the grant from National Monuments Fund will help us defray a substantial part of this cost," he said.

"Our building needs to be kept in a good state of repair as a witness to our stewardship and responsibility. We are heirs to the past, stewards of the present and trustees for the future."