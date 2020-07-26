SSO virtual concert for Botanic Gardens milestone

To celebrate the Singapore Botanic Gardens' fifth anniversary as a Unesco World Heritage Site this year, the National Parks Board (NParks) has teamed up with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) to hold a virtual concert.

Viewers will be able to enjoy the concert in the comfort of their homes - and observe social distancing amid the coronavirus situation. The performance line-up will include pre-recorded pieces from previous SSO concerts, as well as a concerto recorded by SSO musicians in their homes.

Photos and video footage of green spaces, including at the Botanic Gardens, will accompany the seven pieces in the virtual concert. It will be streamed today from 6pm to 6.45pm on NParks' YouTube channel and the SSO's Facebook page, said NParks.

Violinists Chloe Chua and Karen Gomyo will take centre stage with Bach's Concerto For Two Violins In D Minor, which will also feature harpsichordist Darrell Ang.

Listeners can also enjoy past recordings of tunes like Waltz Of The Flowers from Tchaikovsky's famous ballet The Nutcracker.

The concert will end with an SSO rendition of Dick Lee's National Day ballad, Home, as arranged by composer Kelly Tang.

"While we are unable to hold a live concert during this period, we are happy to bring a different experience of the SSO concerts at the Singapore Botanic Gardens through this virtual concert," said Singapore Botanic Gardens group director Tan Puay Yok.